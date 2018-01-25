Celtics Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics won’t have to go very far to try and avenge their Tuesday night loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Celtics fell to the Lakers 108-107 in a nail-biter, but Boston will be right back at Staples Center on Wednesday night for a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Both teams enter the contest amid skids. The Clips have lost their last two games, while the C’s look to end a four-game losing streak.
Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Clippers online:
When: Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
