Celtics Vs. Timberwolves Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

Two the NBA’s best young teams will face off Friday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup featuring some of the game’s brightest youngsters, including Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Both teams have played good basketball of late. Minnesota has won seven of its last nine, while Boston currently is riding a four-game win streak.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Timberwolves online:

When: Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN