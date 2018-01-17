Celtics Wrap: Anthony Davis’ 45 Points Gives Pelicans 116-113 Overtime Win

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics learned the hard way how talented Anthony Davis is.

The New Orleans Pelicans big man dropped a whopping 45 points with 16 rebounds to give the visitors a 116-113 win over Boston on Tuesday at TD Garden.

After trailing a majority of the game, the Celtics put together a strong enough fourth quarter to force overtime. However, they were outscored 12-9 in the extra frame.

Six Celtics scored in double figures, with Kyrie Irving leading the way with 27 points. After Davis, three other Pelicans scored in double figures.

With the loss, the Celtics fall to 34-11, while the Pelicans climb to 23-20.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Aron Baynes

DAVIS WORKS OVER CELTICS IN THE FIRST

The Celtics learned pretty quick why Anthony Davis is among the best big men in the league. The 24-year-old dominated the Celtics in the paint, dropping 15 points while grabbing eight rebounds in the first quarter alone. The Celtics had a more balanced scoring effort in the period, with Marcus Smart scoring a team-leading five points.

Even with Davis manipulating the Celtics, Boston still found a way to stay within arm’s reach and keep the game in the balance. The game was tied twice, and the lead changed six times, but the Pelicans still finished the frame with a seven-point advantage.

PELICANS OPEN UP THEIR LEAD

Boston began shooting with a bit more consistency early in the second, ultimately bringing things to a tie at 37 after opening the period on a 12-5 run over the first 4:31. But a string of poor shot selection led to a dry spell and New Orleans taking a 58-48 lead into the half.

Marcus Morris began shooting with some success in the quarter, however, heating up around the midway point and finishing the second shooting 3-for-6 from the field and scoring eight of his 10 first half points in the second.

KYRIE HEATS UP

The Celtics erased the Pelicans’ lead in the first four minutes of the third quarter by going on a 16-6 run. Irving began to get hot after getting shut down by Rajon Rondo in the first half, scoring eight points in Boston’s opening run and dropping 16 in the quarter.

With under seven minutes to play, the Celtics hit 3-pointers on three consecutive trips down the floor, but the Pelicans answered with five points of their own. But shortly thereafter, the Celtics went quiet and New Orleans answered with a 9-2 run over 2:37.

The run was enough to allow the Pelicans to rebuild some of their breathing room, finishing the third with an 87-80 advantage.

CELTICS TAKE THE LEAD … THEN SQUANDER IT

After chipping away to start the period, Brown put a thunderous exclamation point on the game-tying two. After Daniel Theis grabbed a loose ball on the baseline, he snuck a pass to Brown under the rim, who threw down a dunk with 5:44 to tie things at 95. The Celtics took the lead the next trip down on Irving’s second-chance 3-pointer.

But after the Celtics built a five-point lead with four minutes to play they quickly relinquished it, allowing New Orleans to tie the game with 1:26 to play. Each team traded points down the stretch, but went to overtime after the Pelicans failed to break the 104-point deadlock in the final possession.

PELICANS PUT TOGETHER STRONG OT

Both teams scored their first two trips down the floor in overtime, but New Orleans quickly put together a 6-0 run in the final 2:11 to earn the victory.

PLAY OF THE GAME

The Garden shook with this one.

