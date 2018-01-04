Celtics Wrap: Balanced Scoring Leads C’s To 102-88 Victory Over Cavs

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — In a highly anticipated rematch of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics finally earned a little revenge on their fiercest rival.

Thanks to a total team effort, the Celtics cruised to a 102-88 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Boston received great performances from its role players, as Terry Rozier posted a game-high 20 points, while Marcus Smart pitched in 15 points. Jayson Tatum (15), Jaylen Brown (14), Al Horford (11) and Kyrie Irving (11) also scored in double figures for the C’s.

LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 19 points, but Cleveland collectively shot a woeful 35 percent from the field in its lopsided loss.

With the win, the Celtics improve to 31-10, while the Cavaliers fall to 25-13.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris

C: Al Horford

WELCOME BACK, IT

Isaiah Thomas didn’t play in the second game of Cleveland’s back-to-back, but the former Celtics guard took in the game from the Cavs’ bench. Although a video tribute for Thomas will be saved for a later date, he still was able to be recognized by the Celtics faithful, who showered IT with cheers upon cheers.

BENCH BOOST

Reserve players typically don’t make an impact early in games, but that was far from the case Wednesday night. Both teams received major lifts from the bench in the first quarter, which the Celtics led 32-21 after the opening minutes. Rozier paced Boston with eight first-quarter points, while Smart wasn’t far behind with seven. James led the way for the Cavs with eight points, but Cleveland’s reserve unit, led by Tristian Thompson and Dwyane Wade, combined to score 10 points. It was a tough first quarter for the Cavs, though, as they only managed to shoot 29 percent from the floor.

BACK-AND-FORTH

The second quarter was much more evenly matched, as both clubs posted moderately successful offensive performances, including matching 45 percent shooting marks from the field. The Celtics managed to maintain their lead throughout the frame and held a 55-47 lead heading into the break.

James posted another eight-point quarter, but it was Kyle Korver who provided the bulk of the offense for Cleveland. The veteran sharpshooter knocked down four 3-pointers as part of a 12-point second-quarter outburst. The Celtics continued to receive contributions from their bench, as Daniel Theis (six points) and Smart (five points) both posted solid frames.

YOUNGSTERS POWER UP

Both Tatum and Brown were rather quiet through two quarters, but the duo woke up and then some in the third quarter. After being limited to two first-half points, Tatum erupted for 11 in the third, while Brown posted nine to boost his total to 14. Boston’s offense collectively remained steady, as the team held an 81-68 lead heading into the final frame. The C’s swelled their lead to as large as 20 in the third, but woeful 3-point shooting allowed the Cavs to remain in striking distance. Boston only connected on three of its 13 attempts from beyond the arc in the third quarter.

NO LET-UP

Cleveland entered the final frame with some hope, but Boston quickly squandered the Cavs’ chances at victory. The Celtics continued to grow their double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to 10 points in the frame from Rozier. With the considerable advantage, the C’s managed to get their starters helpful rest, as the team’s reserves played the bulk of the final frame in the blowout win.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Horford with authority.

Kyrie finds Al Horford cutting to the rim for the ferocious dunk! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/zOxIRzF260 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 4, 2018

UP NEXT

The Celtics return to action Friday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.