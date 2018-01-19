Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Offense Struggles Without Kyrie Irving In Loss To 76ers

The Boston Celtics have played a lot of great games this season, but Wednesday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden certainly was not one of them.

The C’s trailed by double-digits most of the night and ultimately fell to the 76ers 89-80, giving Boston back-to-back losses at home for the first time all season.

Kyrie Irving didn’t play because of a shoulder injury, and it showed in the lack of offense from the Celtics, who shot just 41.1 percent from the floor and hit seven of their 29 3-point attempts.

Joel Embiid easily was the best player on the floor. The 76ers center scored a team-high 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

The Celtics fall to 34-12 with the loss, while the 76ers improve to 21-20.

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Aron Baynes

SHORTHANDED

Irving (shoulder) and Guerschon Yabusele (illness) were not available to play.

SLUGGISH START

Turnovers (seven by Boston) and sloppy play highlighted the first quarter. The C’s led 8-2, but poor shooting by Boston allowed the 76ers to take a 16-14 lead with two minutes to play in the quarter. The teams traded baskets over the last few minutes and Philly took a 21-19 lead after 12 minutes.

Al Horford led the C’s with six points on 3-for-3 shooting. Marcus Morris had five points off the bench, but had to leave the game briefly after an inadvertent elbow from teammate Daniel Theis caught him in the face and caused bleeding.

UGLY BASKETBALL

The second quarter didn’t start well for the Celtics, as head coach Brad Stevens called a timeout just 15 seconds into his team’s first possession. He lit into his team on the sideline, presumably for their poor execution offensively.

A Dario Saric 3-pointer gave Philly its largest lead at 28-23. The 76ers soon pushed their edge to 39-23 after forcing an 11th turnover by the Celtics.

The Celtics kept turning the ball over and missing shots, and the 76ers took advantage with a 9-0 run that saw their lead upped to 34-23.

Boston went on a 9-3 run to get within 37-32, but Philadelphia closed the half with a 39-32 edge.

It was the worst half of basketball of the season for the Celtics, and honestly, both coaches will want to destroy the game film after this one. These teams combined for 26 turnovers in the first half, and neither club shot well from beyond the arc, as Boston went 2-for-13 and Philly went 3-for-9. In fact, the Celtics had more turnovers (15) than points (13) in the second quarter.

Horford (eight points) and Morris (seven points) paced the C’s offense, while Saric (nine points) and Joel Embiid (eight points) led the Sixers.

EMBIID GOES TO WORK

Five quick points to begin the third quarter pushed the 76ers’ lead to a game-high 12 points. Philly kept attacking and eventually swelled its edge to 48-34, and then 56-39.

The Celtics finally shot a free throw 32:31 into the game.

The rest of the quarter was very ugly for the Celtics, who trailed 71-53 through 36 minutes. Boston’s 53 points were its lowest total over three quarters all season.

Embiid scored 10 points in the quarter to pace Philly.

COMEBACK FALLS SHORT

The Celtics trimmed the lead to 86-79 as part of an 11-2 run. Boston had a few 3-point attempts on ensuing possessions but came up empty. The C’s comeback bid fell short as a result.

Horford and Morris led the Celtics with 14 points apiece, while Embiid led all scorers with 26 points.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT

An impressive block by Tatum.

UP NEXT

The Celtics won’t be back in action until Sunday when they host the Orlando Magic at TD Garden at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports