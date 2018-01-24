Celtics Wrap: Kyle Kuzma’s Huge Fourth Quarter Leads Lakers To 108-107 Win

The Boston Celtics flew across the country having suffered three straight losses, and it didn’t get much better Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Boston held an eight-point halftime lead over a Los Angeles Lakers team without rookie Lonzo Ball, but the Celtics were unable to hold the lead against the Lakers’ other rookie: Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma torched the Celtics for 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lakers to a 108-107 come-from-behind win. The Celtics never quit, as they cut the lead to one with seven seconds to play, but Marcus Smart missed a game-winning shot at the buzzer to send the Staples Center crowd home happy.

Kyrie Irving (33 points) and Smart (20 points) led the Celtics, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the red-hot Lakers led by Kuzma (28 points) and Jordan Clarkson (22 points).

With the loss, the Celtics fell to 34-14, while the Lakers improved to 18-29.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Aron Baynes

ROUGH FIRST

Both teams lacked rhythm in the first quarter. The Celtics shot just 9-for-25 (36 percent) in the opening frame, but that dwarfed the Lakers’ pitiful 6-for-21 effort (28.6 percent). Boston led 21-15 after the first with Brown and Smart each leading the C’s with five points in the quarter. Brook Lopez paced the Lakers with five points of his own.

Brown opened the Celtics’ scoring with this massive dunk:

SMART’S SURGE

The Lakers took the lead early in the second quarter after Kuzma scored eight quick points. But the C’s, Smart in particular, began to assert their will toward the end of the quarter. The streaky bench guard poured in 10 points in the stanza to give him 15 in the half.

irving 👉 horford 👉 smart 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GFFSH60xxK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 24, 2018

Boston led by 13 with a little over a minute to go in the half, but Julius Randle, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Clarkson closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 53-45 at the break.

Smart led all scorers with 15, while Irving added 13 and Marcus Morris chipped in with 11. Clarkson led the Lakers with 14 points in the half.

LA MAKES A PUSH

The Lakers kept their foot on the gas to enter the third, opening the second half on a 16-7 run. Randle dominated the Boston bigs in the quarter, consistently bullying Horford, Baynes and Morris on the block. After LA took a 62-60 lead, the teams traded buckets until the end of the frame when two Larry Nance Jr. free throws gave the Lakers a 76-74 lead.

LA outscored the Celtics 31-21 in the stanza. Irving led all scorers with 21 after three, while Clarkson paced the Lakers 16.

KUZMA STRIKES

Boston opened the fourth on an 11-4 run to take a five-point lead, but after that, it was all Kuzma.

The Lakers star rookie exploded for 15 points in the fourth quarter. Kuzma hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Lakers within one at 89-88. Then he found Nance with a slick behind-the-back pass to give LA a one-point lead.

After a Horford jumper gave Boston a 91-90 lead, Kuzma splashed a trey, knocked down two free throws and then hit a floater to give the Lakers a 97-91 lead.

Boston continued to battle, as they cut the lead to one with seven seconds, but Smart’s last-second 3-pointer clanged off the rim to seal the C’s fate.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE GAME

What a find.

Kyle Kuzma has 13 points in the 4th quarter and this sweet dime to help the Lakers build a lead against the C's pic.twitter.com/ixJuSSF6t2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 24, 2018

UP NEXT

The Celtics will take the floor again at Staples Center on Wednesday night when they face the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images