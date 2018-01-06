Celtics Wrap: Marcus Smart Drops 18 Points In 91-84 Win Over Timberwolves

The Boston Celtics’ offense looked like it still was frozen from Thursday’s bombogenesis in most of Friday night’s battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it thawed out in just enough time to secure a 91-84 win at TD Garden.

Boston’s shooting was miserable for the better part of three quarters, but with Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier stepping up to create some scoring off the bench, the Celtics pieced together enough separation in the fourth quarter to secure the win over the Western Conference’s fourth-best team.

Smart paced the Celtics with 18 points, while Kyrie Irving (16), Rozier (14) Aron Baynes (11) and Jaylen Brown (11) also scored in double-figures.

Karl-Anthony Towns led all T-Wolves with 25 points.

With the win, the Celtics climb to 32-10, while the Timberwolves fall to 24-16.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Aron Baynes

COLD SHOOTING MAKES FOR SLOW FIRST PERIOD

Neither team could get much of anything going in the first, with both sides shooting under 40-percent from the field and the period ending in a lock at 19 after the lead changed five times.

The Celtics did struggle, however, with giving up second chance points. The T-Wolves grabbed nine points on second chances, cashing in on four of five opportunities.

But although the first period largely was uneventful, Jayson Tatum did provide a nice highlight-reel dunk.

Jayson Tatum throws the hammer down!

CELTICS STRUGGLE WITH TOWNS

Yet again, little separation was created in the second quarter, with both teams struggling to build any sort of run. The Celtics put up the final three points in the quarter, and in doing such managed to take a three-point lead into the half.

But the Celtics struggled mightily to contain Towns, who worked over Boston on the boards by grabbing 13 rebounds in the half. Towns tallied a first half double-double, adding 14 points.

Shooting in the half was horrid as a whole, particularly from distance, with the Celtics going 3-for-15 from 3-point territory, while Minnesota went 2-for-11. The resulting 38 points the T-Wolves posted in the half was their lowest of the season.

BOSTON HEATS UP AT END OF THE THIRD

When it looked like the shooting couldn’t get any worse for the Celtics, it got far worse before it got better in the third.

The Celtics’ shooting woes were made worse by players taking one unsuccessful 3-pointer after another to try and heat up. Boston opened the quarter going 2-for-13 from the field, quickly watching their lead slip away while Minnesota — though not shooting much better themselves — strung together some good possessions by taking shots inside of 15-feet.

But Boston’s constant chipping finally bore fruit upon going on a small run at the end of the period, outscoring the T-Wolves 14-5 in the final four minutes to take a 65-62 lead into the final quarter.

CELTICS GRAB CONTROL AND DON’T LET GO

The Celtics began building upon their lead in the fourth, truly putting a stamp on it four minutes into the quarter.

After Daniel Theis missed a 3-pointer, he grabbed his own rebound and kicked it out to Terry Rozier, who hit his 3-point attempt. The trey gave Boston a nine point lead — the largest for either team to that point — forcing a Minnesota timeout. And after a night otherwise defined by atrocious offense, it finally was an encouraging sign for the Celtics.

Though the Timberwolves would threaten, they never got quite close enough to build anything strong enough to challenge Boston’s lead.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Baynes with the authoritative finish.

Kyrie Irving's hustle leads to the hockey assist on great team basketball!

UP NEXT

The Celtics will hit the road and take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second game of a back-to-back Saturday. Tip-off from Barclays Center is set for 6 p.m. ET.

