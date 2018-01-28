Celtics Wrap: Stephen Curry’s 49 Points Gives Warriors 109-105 Win

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are the two best teams in their respective conferences, and they made sure not to disappoint when they faced each other in a battle of the NBA’s elite Saturday night.

Paced by Stephen Curry’s stellar 49 points, the Warriors fended off a late Celtics comeback to earn the 109-105 win at Oracle Arena.

Curry proved too much to handle for Boston’s defense, serving as one of three Warriors in double figures.

Kyrie Irving turned in a tremendous performance himself for the Celtics, dropping 37 points, while Jaylen Brown (20), Al Horford (15) and Marcus Morris (12) also tallied double figures.

With the loss, the Celtics fall to 35-15, while the Warriors climb to 40-10.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Aron Baynes

FAST START

Boston put on an offensive masterclass to start the game and never fell behind in the first quarter, shooting 62-percent from the field on 13-for-21 shooting. Irving and Brown each got off to a hot start, dropping 14 points apiece on a combined 9-for-9 shooting as Boston finished the quarter up 37-27.

Despite both offenses getting off to a quick start, things quieted down by the end of the quarter, with Boston outscoring Golden State just 3-1 in the final 2:12.

ONE RUN AFTER ANOTHER

Things quickly went sideways for the Celtics to begin the second with the Warriors opening the quarter on a 10-0 run over 3:13, erasing the Celtics’ 10-point advantage and forcing a Boston timeout. The timeout worked though, with Boston answering Golden State’s run with an 8-0 run of their own over 2:06 on the other side of the stoppage.

Though the Celtics would open their lead back to 10 with 3:41 to play, the Warriors chipped back at it with a 7-0 run. The C’s, however, strung a few quality possessions together in the final couple minutes and finished the quarter with a 54-50 advantage.

Boston finished the half shooting 19-for-41 from the field and 8-for-15 from 3-point territory. Irving finished his impressive half with 19 points while going 7-for-9 from the field and 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, not missing his first shot from the field until the 4:16 mark in the second quarter. Morris contributed 10 points off the bench, while Curry led the Warriors with 16 first-half points.

CURRY GOES CRAZY

The Warriors started the second half hot, taking their first lead of the game 1:38 into the quarter after starting on a 9-3 run.

Boston continued to chip away at Golden State’s lead, but the Warriors were able to keep the C’s at arm’s reach and finished the third quarter up 80-73.

Curry went absolutely wild as he played the entirety of the third, dropping 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting while hitting all four 3-point attempts.

COMEBACK UNFRUITFUL

Golden State didn’t make it easy, but Boston’s resilience throughout the fourth quarter finally paid off after they reclaimed a one-point lead at 4:28 off an Irving layup.

With 1:45 to play and the game tied at 95, Curry grabbed points on two consecutive trips down the floor, hitting a 3-pointer and a layup to put Golden State up five with just over a minute to play.

With eight seconds to play and the Celtics down by four, Terry Rozier hit a 3-pointer to pull the Celtics within one. But Curry answered the call at the free throw line, knocking down all four attempts to seal the deal.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Warning: You may get dizzy watching Irving’s handles.

UP NEXT

The Celtics will stay out West for one final game, taking on the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Tip-off from Pepsi Center is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images.