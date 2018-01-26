Charles Barkley Lays Into Cavs For Kevin Love Drama: ‘Bogus And Lightweight’

Charles Barkley emphatically ended his latest rant with “Print that,” and we’re happy to oblige.

The Hall of Famer torched the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night during TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” ripping the team for one of its recent episodes of drama.

Barkley was apoplectic about a report detailing a team meeting among Cavs players where Kevin Love took the brunt of criticism from teammates (reportedly spearheaded by Isaiah Thomas) for leaving a game early because he was sick.

“For you guys to go after Kevin Love, second-best player on the team, that’s just bogus and lightweight. To try to blame that guy because y’all stink, that ain’t right and I ain’t having it,” Barkley said.

See the full rant below.

Related but also unrelated: Ernie Johnson’s reaction to Barkley’s “theory” about the president’s skin color is priceless.

The Cavs can’t get out of their own way at the moment. Cleveland hosts the Indiana Pacers on Friday night and is looking to avoid what would be the team’s fourth three-game losing streak of the season. Not that a win Friday night is going to do much to erase the fact the Cavs have lost 10 of their last 13 games, and it seems there’s a different saga every day.