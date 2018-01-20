Charles Barkley Suggests NBA Players Perceive LeBron James As ‘Drama Queen’

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley just put more stock in the NBA All-Star Game player vote than any of the players did.

When it comes to NBA All-Star voting each player gets a vote, and the cumulative player total contributes 25 percent of the overall tally.

LeBron James came in second in the Eastern Conference’s player vote, six votes behind Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And though the margin was narrow, Chuck utilized the opportunity as a chance to channel his inner Skip Bayless and throw shade at James.

Charles Barkley called LeBron a drama queen … pic.twitter.com/5PHkhPfp4j — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) January 18, 2018

To be fair, quite a few players made a mockery of the process, with players like Gordon Hayward — who played just a few minutes this season for the Boston Celtics before getting injured — and New York Knicks bench guard Ron Baker getting votes, for example.

And while Barkley could have made something of a good point — especially given the disdain many have for James — he absolutely flopped, especially by offering nothing more than “he’s a passive-aggressive drama queen” and just leaving it at that.