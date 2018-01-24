Charlie Baker Salutes Patriots’ Super Bowl Bid In State Of Commonwealth Speech

Charlie Baker is ready for some football.

The governor of Massachusetts shouted out the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LII berth on Tuesday night in Boston during his annual “State of the Commonwealth” address. He was listing aspects of life in Massachusetts that have drawn positive national attention when he concluded with the Patriots’ bid for another NFL championship.

Watch Baker’s Patriots moment 13:35 into the video below.

“And for the third time in four years, the New England Patriots are going to the Super Bowl,” he exclaimed.

He then joked “I’m taking full credit for that one.”

Legislators and the audience greeted Baker’s Patriots line with a raucous ovation one would expect in the nation’s most sports-crazed city.

The Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in Super Bowl LII.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images