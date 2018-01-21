Charlie McAvoy’s Turnover Leads To Max Pacioretty’s Goal Vs. Bruins

Photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images

It was a quiet first 3o minutes at the Bell Centre on Saturday, as the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens remained tied well into the second period.

But the Habs finally broke the tie when Charlie McAvoy had the puck stolen from him in the neutral zone by Paul Byron. With all the Bruins headed down the ice, Tuukka Rask was basically left on an island with Byron and Max Pacioretty coming toward him.

Byron shuffled the puck to Pacioretty who buried it past Rask to give the Habs a 1-0 lead.

Take a look at the goal in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above, presented Berkshire Bank.