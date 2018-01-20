Charlie Moore’s 250th Episode To Premiere Sunday On NESN

What a ride it’s been for The Mad Fisherman.

Charlie Moore’s 250th episode will premiere this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, continuing an amazing journey for both the network and the award-winning personality.

“I’m happy to be a part of building the NESN brand for over 20 years. It’s been a truly amazing experience,” Moore said. “Great people, great locations, great fishing and a ton of fun! I look forward to the next 20.”

Moore, who also hosts “Bruins Academy” and is the executive producer of “Behind the B,” has had a boatload of celebrity guests over the years, including Bobby Orr, Vince Wilfork, Johnny Damon, Hulk Hogan and Adam West. On this week’s episode of “Charlie Moore Outdoors,” The Mad Fisherman will explore Lake Winnipesaukee with Max Lane, who spent seven seasons with the New England Patriots, and join Chuck Clement for a boat ride on his 1927 Chris Craft.

It’s hard to believe Moore, who has his own line of fishing rods and spices, already has hosted 250 episodes. But hey, time flies when you’re having fun. And there’s sure been plenty of that on “Charlie Moore Outdoors” over the years.