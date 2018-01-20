Check Out This Utterly Ridiculous Bat Flip From Dominican Winter Ball

People make big deals out of the bat flips in Major League Baseball.

But if you thought those were intense, just wait till you see what goes down in the Dominican Winter League.

Juan Francisco — as in former Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Juan Francisco — currently leads the Dominican league with 34 home runs. The latest of those bombs was a grand slam Thursday night that helped his Tigres Del Licey earn a 6-2 win over Aguilas Cibaenas.

But forget the score and the teams. Sit back, relax and enjoy what might be the greatest bat flip of all time:

Wow.

Just 100 percent pure, unbridled emasculation from Francisco.

Complain about bat flips all you want, baseball traditionalists. But it’s hard to argue that moments like don’t spice up a sport that’s in dire need of a jolt.