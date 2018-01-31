Chiefs’ Kendall Fuller Live Tweets Alex Smith Trade, Finally Learns He’s Also Included

Kendall Fuller has taught the world what life as the proverbial “player to be named later” is like.
The Kansas City Chiefs cornerback unwittingly live tweeted his own trade from the Washington Redskins on Tuesday night.
Fuller still thought he was on the Washington Redskins when he began reacting to ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s breaking report on the high-profile exchange of quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Alex Smith plus add-ons.
Within minutes, Fuller began trying to find out who that unidentified player Washington sent to Kansas City was.
Fuller used the perfect meme after he learned he was the “unidentified” player Schefter referenced earlier.
Once the dust settled, Fuller, 22, declared his enthusiasm over his imminent move.
Life as a professional athlete must be stressful during times like these.
