Chiefs’ Kendall Fuller Live Tweets Alex Smith Trade, Finally Learns He’s Also Included

Photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kendall Fuller has taught the world what life as the proverbial “player to be named later” is like.

The Kansas City Chiefs cornerback unwittingly live tweeted his own trade from the Washington Redskins on Tuesday night.

Fuller still thought he was on the Washington Redskins when he began reacting to ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s breaking report on the high-profile exchange of quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Alex Smith plus add-ons.

Awkward… 😳🤔 — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Within minutes, Fuller began trying to find out who that unidentified player Washington sent to Kansas City was.

Nahh its not me.. I don’t thinkk Lol im on here tryna find out just like yaa 👀 — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Fuller used the perfect meme after he learned he was the “unidentified” player Schefter referenced earlier.

Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded! 😂 pic.twitter.com/YHhCzzcsZj — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Once the dust settled, Fuller, 22, declared his enthusiasm over his imminent move.

On a more serious note i cant wait to get to Kansas City! Im excited to be a Chief!! — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Life as a professional athlete must be stressful during times like these.