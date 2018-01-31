Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Blasts Tom Brady’s Response To WEEI Host’s Comments

After Tom Brady received mostly support in response to WEEI host Alex Reimer’s disparaging comments about the New England Patriots quarterback’s daughter, two radio hosts have since taken aim at Brady’s role in the controversy.

Howard Stern ripped Brady for having his daughter on the documentary in the first place, while another, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, blasted Brady’s response to the comments Monday on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.”

Russo — who is a friend of the show and has appeared both on the show and its podcasts — gripes about many things pertaining to Brady’s response, but mainly is frustrated that he cut the interview short even though co-hosts Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan, who actually have interviewed him unlike Reimer, have been fair to him over the years.

“You would think he would have a little loyalty to them and come up with a little different deal than bailing out on them, and to take it out on EEI and a little talk show host. You would think (Brady would say) ‘you know what thats not fair to Callahan who I’ve been doing this show with forever, Kirk who I’ve been doing this show with forever. To go out there and to bail on them when they’ve been good to me for a decade, because the little kid says something he shouldn’t say.’

“So Brady should take the high road and say ‘you know what I’ll come up with something else, but I should be nice to the people who have been doing the interviewing here for 10 years.’ And of course, they supported Brady in his decision.”

Russo does acknowledge at times that Reimer was wrong in bringing Brady’s family into his frustration, but his anger visibly is with Brady’s response.

Here’s the full 12-minute rant:

While Russo airs out Brady for not taking the high road, it sounds like he instead just has a difference of opinion of what exactly taking the high road is. Brady noted later on Monday that he did not want Reimer fired over his comments and that everyone makes mistakes professionally.

