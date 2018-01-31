‘Civilized’ Minnesota Restaurants Making Life Tough For Eagles Players

The Philadelphia Eagles — and their fans — better hope they packed enough PB&Js, Dunkaroos and drinkable yogurts for their trips to Minnesota.

Some restaurants in the Minneapolis area apparently are giving cold shoulders to anyone associated with the Eagles. One of the unlucky would-be-diners is Eagles safety and special-teamer Chris Maragos, who tweeted about his trials and tribulations Friday night.

I’ve called 3 Restaurants in Minneapolis to get a reservation for me and my teammates and “can’t” get in 🤔🤔🤔 Well played Minnesota fans, well played 👏🏼👏🏼 #FlyEaglesFly — Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) January 27, 2018

Don’t worry, the 31-year-old figured things out.

UPDATE… I’ve found a reservation, all is good in the world!! — Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) January 27, 2018

So, were Maragos’ issues just tough luck, or were they part of a grand, cruel scheme on behalf of angry Minnesotans, who watched their Vikings lose to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game?

“I just know that anywhere that I hear of, nobody wants to help (Eagles fans and players),” Chris Waldon, a manager at a popular Minneapolis restaurant, recently told ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I think we’re far more civilized than that (regarding reports of violent celebrations from Eagles fans) but we’ll do it in our own passive-aggressive Minnesota way — we just won’t let them eat dinner in our restaurants.”

That might sound harsh, but it’s probably justified retribution, considering Vikings fans just had beer bottles launched at them by Philly fanatics.

Manny’s, one of Minneapolis’ most famous steakhouses, is another restaurant that allegedly turned Eagles players away. It wasn’t out of malice, however.

“When it comes to Eagles players, it’s the color of money as far as we’re concerned,” Kip Clayton, a PR/marketing rep for Manny’s, told McManus. “The other piece of it is, if we had reservations open we’d be there with open arms for them … I can guarantee you. I think other unnamed prominent quarterbacks tried to get reservations or private events spaces at Manny’s and if they’re booked, they’re booked.”

” … It has nothing to do with who you are affiliated with, if you’re (Tom) Brady or any of the Eagles players, it’s the same situation.”

That’s all well and good, but it doesn’t change the fact that there are still some local eateries turning away hungry, paying customers.

So much for #MinnesotaNice.