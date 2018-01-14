Bruins Face-Off Live

Claude Julien Making Slight Alterations To Coaching Style With Canadiens

by on Sat, Jan 13, 2018 at 7:04PM
It has almost been a year since Claude Julien was fired by the Boston Bruins and promptly hired by the Montreal Canadiens, and things certainly have changed for both clubs.

Julien long has been regarded for his old-school coaching style, and although he continues to maintain that with the Habs, Billy Jaffe notes Julien also is trying to make some alterations along the way as well.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images.

