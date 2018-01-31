Colin Cowherd Explains Why Malcolm Butler’s Interception Defines Patriots’ Dynasty

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have had countless memorable moments throughout their unprecedented 17-year run.

But despite the brilliance of both Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, the dynasty’s defining moment does not have to do with the legendary quarterback or coach, but with defense, according to Colin Cowherd.

The popular FOX Sports radio host claimed on Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that Malcolm Butler’s game-winning interception against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX is the defining play of the Patriots’ historic run.

Why you ask?

Because it was about preparation and not about athletic dominance.

Take a listen:

The Patriots have had a number of “dynasty-defining moments” from Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning field goal in Super Bowl XXXVI to the 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. But Butler’s interception is one of, if not the biggest play in Super Bowl history, and it was made possible by New England’s steadfast preparation, another thing that defines their dynasty.