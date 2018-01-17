Colin Cowherd Gives 19 (Yes, 19!) Reasons Why Patriots Will Beat Jaguars

Colin Cowherd completely understands why the New England Patriots are heavy favorites for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And he also really likes New England’s chances of beating Jacksonville.

Cowherd, who explained Tuesday on FS1 why the 9.5-point betting line for this weekend’s matchup at Gillette Stadium should come as no surprise, on Wednesday laid out 19 — yes, 19! — reasons why the Patriots will defeat the Jaguars en route to another Super Bowl appearance.

19 reasons the Patriots will beat the Jags pic.twitter.com/taZWkTCgzl — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 17, 2018

The Jaguars, who defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round as big underdogs, might want to use Cowherd’s analysis as bulletin-board material this week. After all, the Patriots probably aren’t going to provide any given how they typically operate under head coach Bill Belichick.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images