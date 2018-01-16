Colin Cowherd Gives Four Reasons Why Patriots Are Huge Favorites Vs. Jaguars

The New England Patriots opened as 9 1/2-point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

That’s a lot against a Jaguars team that ranked second in the NFL in points allowed per game during the regular season (16.8) thanks to a vaunted defense that can rush the passer, lock down receivers and force turnovers.

But Colin Cowherd completely understands why the Patriots are such heavy favorites. And he listed four reasons for the huge betting line Tuesday on FS1.

4 reasons the Patriots are huge favorites over the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/n4CwUF7cIB — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 16, 2018

The Jaguars have one of the NFL’s best defenses, but the Patriots had the second-highest-scoring offense in the league during the regular season thanks in large part to continued excellence from quarterback Tom Brady. Plus, Bill Belichick still is in charge and playing in New England is never easy.

Really, the 9 1/2-point spread isn’t all that crazy, although Vegas certainly took into account a whole bunch of factors before setting the line.

