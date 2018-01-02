Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has ‘No Doubt’ Andrew Luck Will Return From Surgery

Last January, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay promised his fans that quarterback Andrew Luck would recover from offseason shoulder surgery in time to take the field in the 2017 season.
Of course, that didn’t happen, as the star QB missed the entire season with lingering pain in his right shoulder. And even though, Luck might need another surgery this offseason, that didn’t stop Irsay from making the same promise Monday.
And then Irsay noted that he wasn’t trying to mislead Colts fans last year when he made his initial statement.
The Colts owner most likely is fired up due to the fact that the organization could get sued for fraud if season ticket holders elect to take action against Irsay.
As for Luck, the quarterback doesn’t believe he will need another corrective surgery.
