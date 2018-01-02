Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has ‘No Doubt’ Andrew Luck Will Return From Surgery

Last January, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay promised his fans that quarterback Andrew Luck would recover from offseason shoulder surgery in time to take the field in the 2017 season.

Of course, that didn’t happen, as the star QB missed the entire season with lingering pain in his right shoulder. And even though, Luck might need another surgery this offseason, that didn’t stop Irsay from making the same promise Monday.

Colts owner Jim Irsay: "Andrew Luck is going to be back. And I mean back with a fierce fire in his eyes." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 1, 2018

And then Irsay noted that he wasn’t trying to mislead Colts fans last year when he made his initial statement.

Irsay: "I'm not going to BS you. I'm not going to BS our fans… I have NO DOUBT in my mind that Andrew is gonna come back. That kid is a SPECIAL kid. He was born to do great things in the NFL." — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 1, 2018

The Colts owner most likely is fired up due to the fact that the organization could get sued for fraud if season ticket holders elect to take action against Irsay.

As for Luck, the quarterback doesn’t believe he will need another corrective surgery.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images