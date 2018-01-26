Bruins Face-Off Live

Conceding Goals Has Been Persistent Problem For Struggling Senators

by on Thu, Jan 25, 2018 at 8:08PM
After finishing last season just one game away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final, the Ottawa Senators have struggled mightily this campaign.

One area of particular issue for the Sens has been goaltending, with netminders Craig Anderson and Mike Condon combining to lead Ottawa to the worst goals against average this season.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images.

