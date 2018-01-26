Conceding Goals Has Been Persistent Problem For Struggling Senators

After finishing last season just one game away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final, the Ottawa Senators have struggled mightily this campaign.

One area of particular issue for the Sens has been goaltending, with netminders Craig Anderson and Mike Condon combining to lead Ottawa to the worst goals against average this season.

For more on the Senators, check out “Bruins Faceoff Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images.