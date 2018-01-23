Cris Carter Predicts Number Of Super Bowls Tom Brady Will Win Before Retiring

Tom Brady already has won far more Super Bowls than most NFL quarterbacks will even appear in throughout their careers.

And Cris Carter doesn’t think the five-time Super Bowl champ is done, either.

The Hall of Fame receiver-turned-FS1 talk show co-host gave his prediction for what Brady will be able to accomplish as he enters the twilight of his career, and Carter said Tuesday on his show “First Things First” that he believes the New England Patriots signal-caller will be able to snag at least another pair of titles over the next three seasons.

Take a listen to his reasoning:

"I believe Tom Brady will win 7 Super Bowls before he retires. I believe it's that easy." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/aSWpTu48xg — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 23, 2018

You’ll notice he slips a bit of a backhanded compliment to Brady in there, given that he believes it’s because other quarterbacks are bad that Brady will win more before retiring. Nevertheless, the nature of Carter’s prediction is a fairly rare one on that show, given his co-host Nick Wright routinely rails on both Brady and the Patriots.

The result of Super Bowl LII, however, may get Carter a step further in his prediction coming to fruition.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images