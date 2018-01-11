Damian Lillard Had Some Words For Chris Paul After Questionable Late Bucket

All was not well at the Hooper household Wednesday night.

The Houston Rockets were wrapping up a home win over the Portland Trail Blazers when guard Chris Paul hit an open layup with his team up seven and 12 seconds remaining.

It was the definition of a garbage-time bucket, and Blazers star Damian Lillard was none too pleased. So, as the ball found Paul in the final seconds, Lillard walked right up to his rival/television father and voiced his displeasure.

It appears Dame wasn't a fan of CP3's late layup 👀 pic.twitter.com/RJr9x1a5dr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2018

Lillard even tried to rip the ball from Paul’s hands before angrily stalking away.

That was the end of the confrontation, though Paul didn’t seem too concerned about Lillard’s call-out. After Houston’s 121-112 win, Lillard cleared the air on their exchange.

Lillard said he asked Chris Paul "what is that going to get for you?" and he said Paul retorted by saying "you all weren't guarding." — Jason Quick (@jwquick) January 11, 2018

Lillard also added, via NBC Northwest’s Jason Quick, “As far as sportsmanship goes, and you know, respect … if the roles were reversed, I don’t think they would like it.”

The Rockets and Blazers will play each other twice more this season, so we’ll see if Lillard remembers Paul’s slight on March 20 when the Rockets come to town.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports