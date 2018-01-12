Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Taking Romance To Next Level

Photo via John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers apparently are well past the green flag in their relationship.

Patrick, who recently retired from full-time NASCAR racing, also recently retired from her five-year relationship with fellow-driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Shortly after the two split, however, Patrick reportedly was spotted with Rodgers in Wisconsin.

And now there’s this recent report from Terez Owens, which suggests Patrick and the Green Bay Packers quarterback are speeding things up:

“From our source, ‘Aaron and Danica are moving fast with this relationship. Last week, Danica flew into Green Bay to see Aaron. This week, Aaron flew to Indianapolis to meet her parents. Aaron was sweet enough to fly Danica and her parents (Bev and T.J. Patrick) from Indianapolis to Scottsdale, Ariz.’ ”

Talk about a no-huddle offense.

Despite the mounting reports of Patrick and Rodgers’ relationship, the two have yet to make the romance public. Patrick recently was asked about the rumors while in New York, but refused to comment.