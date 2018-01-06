Danica Patrick Dating Aaron Rodgers? NASCAR Star Reacts To Romance Rumors

Danica Patrick apparently isn’t ready to go public with her new romance just yet.

Patrick’s five-year relationship with fellow-NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently came to an end, for reasons unknown. But the ever-popular Patrick wasn’t single for long, as she reportedly was spotted after Christmas “kissing” Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Blast recently caught up with the retired NASCAR star during her trip to New York, and asked her about Rodgers. Here’s what Patrick had to say:

Well, she didn’t deny it.

Given the seriousness of Patrick’s previous relationship, it’s understandable if she doesn’t want her new romance popping up in the news.

Besides, searching for sponsors for a ride in her final Daytona 500 probably is Patrick’s top priority right now.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images