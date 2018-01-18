Danica Patrick Explains Origins Of Her Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

So, Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers officially are a thing.

Rumors of the relationship popped up shortly after Patrick and fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. broke up, and Patrick herself recently confirmed her and Rodgers are, in fact, an item.

But how did one of racing’s marquee stars find herself with the superstar quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, who she reportedly first met at the 2012 ESPY Awards?

“We’ve just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and seen each other at the ESPYs almost every year, and other places,” Patrick told For The Win on Thursday. “So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling.”

Now that’s the stuff of a Nora Roberts novel.

So, Danica, what’s it like dating Mr. “Discount Double-Check?”

“We both just have similar hobbies and interests – the kind of life that we live and wanting to travel and various different things, liking dogs,” Patrick said.

Electrifying stuff.

Now, don’t let Patrick’s aw-shucks responses fool you. Despite their relationship still being in relative infancy, Patrick and Rodgers reportedly are taking their romance to the next level.