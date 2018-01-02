Danica Patrick Leads ‘Pretty Intense’ Workout On ‘Good Morning America’

Danica Patrick has a month left before she has to put her helmet back on for the Daytona 500, but the 35-year-old isn’t staying out of the spotlight until the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of 2018.

Patrick started her new year off with an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, promoting her new healthy lifestyle book, “Pretty Intense.”

Because the majority of the exercises in the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s book are low-volume, high-intensity drills, Patrick was able to demonstrate sets of slam-ball toe taps, push ups and slams during her short segment.

.@DanicaPatrick demonstrates some workout moves from her new book "PRETTY INTENSE" and shares secrets for a healthier new year! pic.twitter.com/qhkvGPhlDy — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2018

December was a roller coaster month for Patrick, starting with her and fellow NASCAR racer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., ending their five-year relationship, and culminating with the release of her book on Wednesday.

In addition to the Daytona 500, Patrick plans to run the Indianapolis 500 in 2018. Chip Ganassi has said she has a “small chance” of driving for his team at Indy, though IndyCar expert Robin Miller predicts the single-seater series could pay for her to be on the grid.