Danica Patrick Not Opposed To Helping Ricky Stenhouse Jr. In Daytona 500

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

We have no way of knowing how things went down behind closed doors, but on the face of things, Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had one of the world’s most amicable breakups.

Patrick said Wednesday that she isn’t opposed to helping Stenhouse on track Feb. 18 during the Daytona 500, according to For The Win.

Stenhouse told reporters Tuesday that he will treat Patrick the way he does every other driver at plate races, a sentiment Patrick shared.

“I heard his interview, and I agree,” Patrick told For The Win. “If we can help each other — if helping him helps me — so be it. Vice versa. I agree with all that.”

The 35-year-old similarly echoed her ex-boyfriend’s opinion that the two have always race each other hard, but fair, and their separation won’t change that.

“When we first met, there was already respect there from the very beginning when we were just friends, so I don’t see that changing at all,” Patrick said. “It’s not going to change for me.”

Any potential assistance Patrick could provide at Daytona International Speedway probably would be greatly appreciated. Given his dominance on super speedways in 2017, Stenhouse likely has a shot at winning the season opener, provided Roush Fenway Racing made the gains this offseason that he hoped it would.