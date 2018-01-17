Danica Patrick Once Ditched A Lamborghini Because It Had No Cup Holder

Considering Danica Patrica is one of the most famous race car drivers on Earth, you’d think she’d have exotic taste when it comes to cars, right?

Well, think again.

As a matter of fact, the recently retired NASCAR driver doesn’t care about horsepower, torque or zero-to-60 mph times. Rather, she wants her cars to have things that matter — like cup holders.

Patrick recently appeared on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast where, among other things, she revealed she once got rid of a Lamborghini because it couldn’t hold her drinks. Watch her and Joe Rogan talk cars in the clip below (the Lamborghini story starts around the 3:55 mark):

As fascinating as the Lamborghini bit is, we personally can’t get over the fact that Patrick also got rid of a Mercedes because it didn’t have Bluetooth.

(Message to peoples of Earth: auxiliary chords aren’t extinct.)

As Patrick mentioned to Rogan, she basically can buy any car she wants. Finding a ride for the 2018 Daytona 500, however, is an entirely different story.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images