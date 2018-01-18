Danica Patrick Reunites With Former Sponsor GoDaddy To Run ‘Danica Double’

When Danica Patrick returns to the cockpit of an IndyCar, she’ll do so with the support of the same sponsor she had the last time she competed in the open-wheel series.

GoDaddy has reunited with Patrick to fund the 35-year-old’s Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 bids, she announced Thursday.

Considering Patrick chose to cap off her career by running both the biggest NASCAR and IndyCar races, it’s fitting that she will be sponsored by the company who was by her side when she transitioned from single seaters to stock cars.

“This is definitely the way I want to finish my racing career — at these two iconic races, backed by my iconic, long-time sponsor,” Patrick said in a statement. “GoDaddy was there for me when my career was just really starting so it’s exciting to be getting back in the GoDaddy ‘green’ for my final two races. Our brands have always been powerful together, and I think it’s awesome to have them at my side when I go ‘all in’ with my businesses after racing.”

GoDaddy similarly was excited about being able to take Patrick’s career full-circle, but the partnership was especially appealing given her new business ventures outside of racing. As a result, in addition to supporting the “Danica Double” — as she is calling it — GoDaddy will assist with growing the online presence of Patrick’s businesses.

“You could say, ‘we’re getting the band back together,’ ” chief marketing officer Barb Rechterman said. “It makes sense in that our goals are so well-aligned — she’s passionate, tenacious and creative just like so many of our customers who are also looking to leverage the power of the internet and turn their ‘side hustle’ into a full-time business. Danica absolutely epitomizes the heart of our GoDaddy customers. We love it.”

That’s right! @DanicaPatrick will be sporting the iconic GoDaddy Green in the final two races of her career. #DanicaDouble #RacingAndBeyond pic.twitter.com/eEhXntcbxJ — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) January 18, 2018

Patrick announced in November that she intended to contest both the Daytona 500 and Indy 500, but said Jan. 4 she was surprised her search for a sponsor took so long.