Danny Ainge Tweets Photo Of Gordon Hayward Without His Ankle Brace

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Brace yourselves, because Gordon Hayward was moving around Tuesday without a brace.

A photo of what appeared to be friendly swimming competition between a couple Boston Celtics staffers turned into much more than that when Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge tweeted of the photo that Hayward and highlighted that he was not wearing a brace.

Take a look at the brace-less Hayward:

USA swimmer @smeathers5 (no muscle) coached by Celtic great @gordonhayward (no brace) lost a devastating race to Australian swimmer @stephen_mount today. No rematch is scheduled nor will be. #swimmersneedmuscles pic.twitter.com/lxTD4UqiIB — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) January 9, 2018

Certainly encouraging, although a pool may not be the best area to be walking around in while rehabbing a leg/ankle injury. Nevertheless, it appears Hayward was more than fine, especially given Ainge was the one who tweeted out the photo.

The 27-year-old has missed all but the first few minutes of the season after a gruesome injury during the opener, but has been mostly ahead of schedule in his rehab.

And moving around without a brace certainly is yet another big step in the right direction.