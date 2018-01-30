Danny Amendola Using History With Eagles As Motivation For Super Bowl

Danny Amendola goes way back with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles were the second team to take a chance on the veteran wide receiver, signing him to their practice squad in January of 2009. After being one of the final cuts in September of that year, he was signed to Philly’s practice squad the following day, but he never played a down during the 2009 campaign.

Now, in a wild twist of fate, Amendola will be going up against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII as a member of the New England Patriots. The 32-year-old certainly has come a long way since those days in the City of Brotherly Love, including becoming one of New England’s best postseason performers.

Despite being nearly a decade removed from his time with the Birds, Philly still serves a purpose in Amendola’s football life. Thanks to a gift from a friend, Amendola has his old Eagles jersey framed in his house, which he uses as a motivational tool. During Super Bowl LII Opening Night on Monday, Amendola explained what the jersey means to him.

.@DannyAmendola has an @Eagles jersey hanging in his house. Why? "Don't forget, they cut you. It's definitely a chip I like to have on my shoulder." 📺: #SBOpeningNight LIVE now! pic.twitter.com/sX9DPSIaYo — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 30, 2018

Amendola surely would love nothing more than finding the end zone against his former team Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports