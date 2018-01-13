Danton Heinen’s Rookie Season Showing Similarities To Patrice Bergeron’s

The Boston Bruins have quite an impressive group of rookies, and among them is third-line winger Danton Heinen.

The 22-year-old has proven to be a tremendous player on both ends of the ice, posting 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) through 36 games. And that two-way play even has him showing some flashes of a young Patrice Bergeron, who amassed 39 points during his rookie season.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images.