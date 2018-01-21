David Blatt Takes Savage Shot At Cavs, Eats Words After Turkish All-Star Game

David Blatt had a bit of a foot-in-mouth moment Sunday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who Blatt coached from 2014 to 2016, lost 148-124 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. And prior to coaching in Sunday’s Turkish All-Star Game, Blatt took a brutal shot at his former club. And let’s just say that didn’t go so well for the 58-year-old.

Check this out:

Step 1: David Blatt says "I hope we won’t give up as many points as Cavs did last night" Step 2) David Blatt's team gives up 151 points in a loss. That's David Blatt for you.pic.twitter.com/0NdqPSpeYh — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 21, 2018

That’s right, Blatt ripped Cleveland for giving up 148, then watched his own team surrender 151.

Sure, giving up 151 points in an All-Star game isn’t unheard of — but that’s the point. Blatt should’ve recognized there was a very real chance he could end up eating his words, and elected to not say anything at all.

But hey, given the way the Cavs are playing these days, they probably deserve to get called out.

