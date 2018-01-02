Did LaVar Ball Create The NBA? Google Seems To Think So In Hilarious Glitch

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Plenty of folks believe LaVar Ball deserves a healthy slice of humble pie. Those folks won’t like Tuesday’s developments.

It all started mid-morning, when a few Twitter users noticed something curious about Google’s search engine.

Look up “NBA Founder” on Google right now. Dont even ask why just do it — big fish (@LuukeWarm) January 2, 2018

Wait… You’re not saying…

That’s right: If you Googled “NBA founder” on Tuesday morning, Ball’s laughing mug popped up on your screen. In fact, several other search queries, including “NBA creator,” “who created NBA” and “who came up with NBA” all returned Ball as the top answer.

piggybacking off @mcwm but google is convinced LaVar Ball created the NBA and i'm not 100 percent sure it's wrong pic.twitter.com/KmwQTq7vxh — Tim Marcin (@TimMarcin) January 2, 2018

The Ball family’s outspoken patriarch has been an endless source of controversy during his son Lonzo’s rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, so anointing him the NBA’s “founder” probably is the last thing the league wants.

We should note, though, that Ball could add “founder” to his résumé if his basketball league for high school grads comes to fruition.

As for the matter at hand: Google quickly fixed the glitch and even released a humorous statement about the situation, via Newsweek.:

“Clearly we dropped the ball. We’re taking a timeout to huddle around the issue and expect to rebound soon.”

Please do, Google.