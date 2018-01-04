Donald Trump, Expected To Attend CFP Title Game, Continues NFL Criticism

Donald Trump may have an ongoing vendetta against the NFL, but he’ll still get his football fix in Monday.
President Trump plans to attend Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and Alabama at Atlanta’s Mercedez-Benz Stadium, USA TODAY first reported Wednesday, citing two people within his administration.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to be the guests of Nick Ayers, who is Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff and a Georgia native, according to USA TODAY.
The Associated Press confirmed the news Thursday, detailing the ramped-up security measures officials will have to take for Trump’s expected visit.
Per the AP, “legions of undercover and uniformed officers” will be on hand to secure the stadium, while the Federal Aviation Administration has banned all overhead air traffic — including drones — before and during the game.
Atlanta police department chief Erika Shields added an explicit message to fans attending the game: Leave your guns at home. (Open carry of firearms is legal in Georgia for those with permits.)
“Please please execute the highest regard and greatest level of common sense,” Shields said at a news conference Thursday, via the AP. “We CANNOT have folks continuing to bring guns and leaving them in their cars.”
Trump’s presence at Monday’s all-SEC title game would mark the first college or NFL game he’s attended since taking office. That he hasn’t gone to an NFL game this season isn’t surprising — the president continually has attacked NFL players for over their decision not to stand during the national anthem out of protest.
In fact, Trump called out the players again Thursday morning while responding to a Trump supporter on Twitter.
Trump carried both Georgia and Alabama in the 2016 presidential election, although Alabama recently elected Democrat Doug Moore into the U.S. Senate over Republican Roy Moore, whom the president had endorsed.
