Doug Gottlieb Has Wild Theory On Why Tom Brady Never Will Be Best Team Athlete Ever

Tom Brady cannot possibly be a better team athlete than Michael Jordan simply because he’s not even the best active quarterback in the NFL.

Well, at least that’s what Doug Gottlieb believes.

Brady vs. Jordan has become something of a debate recently, and while there are some pretty big obstacles that arise in terms of the legitimacy of the debate simply because of the sheer differences between the two sports, that didn’t stop Gottlieb from taking a shot at the New England Patriots quarterback.

Filling in on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Gottlieb began his argument in favor of Jordan by claiming that Aaron Rodgers actually is the best NFL quarterback.

Tom Brady can't surpass Michael Jordan as the greatest team athlete ever according to @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/6nO21DFlkH — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 26, 2018

Wow.

Obviously his argument goes in quite a few circles that just keep negating his overall point, but while MJ certainly set a high bar, to claim Brady never will be close because he hasn’t even surpassed Rodgers is nonsense.

