Draymond Green Obliterates NBA Referees, Suggests Drastic Change

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Draymond Green doesn’t have a sterling history with NBA referees.

The Golden State Warriors forward seemingly has become the poster child for technical fouls, and he often reacts to infractions with verbal altercations with officials.

Most recently, Green was called for two technicals in a 47-second span in the Warriors’ 141-128 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 30. The second tech called was ticky-tack, to say the least.

Draymond Green ejected, quick whistle pic.twitter.com/F1XoftP0TQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 31, 2017

In wake of a number of incidents this season such as Green’s, the National Basketball Referees Association and players association met last month, with the meeting reportedly lasting over two hours. It appears the meeting wasn’t enough to appease Green, though, as he aired out his grievances with officials in an interview with The Athletic.

“It’s bad,” Green said. “It’s horrible. It’s really bad. I don’t know why it is. But I think it’s ridiculous. It’s ruining the game. … It should be one of, if not the main priority, to be solved. It definitely should.

“They can get a new crop (of referees), a whole new crop. Too many personal things going on. Too much me against you. It just don’t work that way.”

Given Green’s intensity and style of play, we have a feeling he’d end up loathing the “new crop” of referees in short time.