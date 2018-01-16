Drew Brees Wants To Remain WIth Saints, Doesn’t Plan On Testing Free Agency

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

Drew Brees has become synonymous with New Orleans Saints football, and he plans to keep it that way.

The 39-year-old quarterback is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and while there undoubtedly should be a number of teams vying for his services, Brees doesn’t plan to test the waters.

“I’m not in the mood to make anything secretive,” Brees said, per ESPN’s Mike Triplett. “It’s the same way I felt two days ago. It’s the same way I felt 12 years ago. That is that I’ll be here as long as they’ll have me, hopefully.”

Brees and the Saints are two days removed from their heartbreaking 29-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round, but the veteran gunslinger noted he always has envisioned himself playing for New Orleans in 2018.

“We’re just two days removed, so I really haven’t given it a ton of thought — other than, I know where my mindset’s been the whole time, and that’s that I’ll be here.”

In 2016, The Purdue product agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $24.25 million to take him through the 2017 campaign, and he likely will sign a similar short-term deal this offseason.

Brees threw for 4,334 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading the Saints to the NFC South crown in 2017. If he returns to lead New Orleans’ offense in 2018, the Saints should once again be one of the top teams in the NFC.