Ducks Execute Flawless Offensive Game Plan In First Period Vs. Bruins

The Anaheim Ducks executed their game plan flawlessly in the first period against the Boston Bruins.

The Ducks took an early lead on a Jakob Silfverberg goal, and then extended it on an Adam Henrique tally.

The Bruins out shot the Ducks by a significant amount, but could not get the puck past Ducks goalie John Gibson. The missing presence of Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy definitely was apparent in the in the first period of play for Boston on Tuesday night.

To see the Ducks’ first-period performance, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images