Duke’s Grayson Allen Slaps Away Hand Of Opponent Offering To Help Him Up

Photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Is Grayson Allen at it again?

The Duke University senior, who has an extensive history of dirty play — particularly tripping — again turned some heads with questionable actions during a game.

In the heat of an intense Atlantic Coast Conference matchup between No. 2 Virginia and No. 4 Duke, Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy inadvertently caught Allen with an elbow as both of them went to the ground in the corner. In the interest of good sportsmanship, Guy offered to help Allen up, but Allen wanted no part of it.

Probably not the best response.

It appears, however, that Allen felt bad for his actions after seeing the replay and went to make amends following the game.

Grayson Allen said he saw the replay of the hit he took from Guy on that late foul and that it was his own fault. Said he sought Guy out after to say something to him — Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) January 27, 2018

Certainly a much classier response.

Guy and the rest of his teammates got the last laugh on the hardwood, however. The sophomore dropped 17 points in the 65-63 win.