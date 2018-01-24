Duron Harmon Excited To Share Super Bowl Experience With Young Son

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Duron Harmon has a new co-pilot with him as he prepares for his third career Super Bowl: his 6-year-old son, Chris.

Speaking Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots safety described his excitement about getting to share this Super Bowl experience with his son, who peppers him with questions about the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.

“My oldest, Chris, he’s 6 now, and it’s so crazy because he has (recognition) of Super Bowl XLIX, when he was 3,” Harmon said. “So he always knew what was going on, but I think right now, (he’s) actually understanding, knowing the players. Coming home, talking to him about football, talking to him about Carson Wentz, (LeGarrette) Blount and Alshon Jeffery, it’s cool.

“It’s cool to see that what I’m doing brings joy to his life, as well, and I’m able to provide for him, as well. It’s amazing just to be able to go through this with him, because it’s going to be something that neither of us will forget.”

Harmon has enjoyed tremendous success during his Patriots career, reaching the Super Bowl in three of his five NFL seasons. He’ll look to add a third championship ring to his trophy case next Sunday night in Minneapolis.