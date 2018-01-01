NHL

EA Sports Apparently Has No Idea Where 2018 NHL Winter Classic Is Being Held

by on Mon, Jan 1, 2018 at 1:15PM
Someone needs to get the people over at EA Sports a map.

Leading up to the 2018 NHL Winter Classic, EA Sports’ official NHL Twitter account sent out a tweet, which since has been deleted, to get hockey fans fired up for the matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers on New Year’s Day.

EA Sports is correct it noting that Buffalo held the first ever Winter Classic, but this year’s outdoor game won’t be in upstate New York. The sports video game juggernaut must not have realized that Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, resides in Queens.

Oops.

