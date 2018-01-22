Eagles Fan Hilariously Runs Into Subway Pole After Philly Wins NFC Title

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans are having trouble containing their excitement.

The city of Philadelphia rejoiced Sunday night, as the Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LII with a 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game at Lincon Financial Field.

But for one Eagles fan, jubilation quickly turned into pain in the form of a rough encounter with a subway post.

Even the non-greased up poles are already taking people out in Philly pic.twitter.com/97IrmIiKwk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2018

We have a feeling this unfortunate Eagles fan likely would insist that the post came out of nowhere.

If Philadelphia goes on to top the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, we only can imagine what the scene would be like in the City of Brotherly Love.