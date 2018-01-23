Eagles Fan Who Ran Into Subway Pole: Viral Moment ‘Reflects Passion’ Of Philly

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jigar Desai is fine with the public considering him to be the craziest Philadelphia Eagles fan alive.

The 42-year-old suburban Philadelphia native is recovering from injuries he suffered by running into a subway pole and bumping into a moving train Sunday prior to the Eagles’ win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game. Subway riders recorded Desai’s collision with the pole, and video has gone viral on the internet.

He told The Associated Press on Monday he had a few drinks and only was trying to pump up fellow Eagles fans. He also said he was quite sore and considering seeing a doctor.

Yet, Desai remains philosophical about the incident and doesn’t seem embarrassed at all, especially in comparison to the relatively overzealous celebrations of other Eagles fans.

“Yeah, I hit the pole, but the passion is there,” Desai told The AP. “It reflects the passion of the entire city. We are good fans. Yeah, there are a couple of bad apples in the mix, in any city you’re going to find that, but I think as a whole we have supported this team for years and years and years. I think this city is ready to bring home the hardware.”

“I’m not throwing bottles or punching horses,” Desai said. “It was just running into a pole.”

The Eagles will face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., in Super Bowl LII.

Subway poles on the Twin Cities’ METRO System, beware. Eagles fans like to travel.