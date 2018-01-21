Eagles Fans Throw Beer Cans, Bottles At Vikings Fans In Ugly Scene

An ugly scene took place prior to Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings.

Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field is known to be a hostile environment, but Eagles fans crossed a line during a wild tailgate scene. First, watch them heckle a Vikings fan who (mistakenly) decided to walk through Eagles territory:

(Warning: Some of the language in the clip is NSFW.)

What’s it like to be a #Vikings fan inside the #Eagles tailgate? *Sound up* I followed a few fans in purple. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/GkK9viGyRR — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) January 21, 2018

OK, that wasn’t that bad, as tailgates can get nasty sometimes.

But some Philly fans turned violent, going so far as to throw beer cans and bottles at Vikings fans.

Watch this:

Not a good look. Act like you’ve been there before, Philly.