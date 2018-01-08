Eagles Will Be Historic Underdogs In NFL Playoff Matchup With Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2017 success hasn’t convinced many of their worth in the new year.

Oddsmakers have installed the Eagles as three-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons in Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game, according to ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith. The Eagles aren’t favored despite the fact they’re coming off a bye week, will host the game at Lincoln Financial Field and tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC’s best record this season at 13-3.

In setting these lines, oddsmakers have made Philadelphia the first No. 1 seed to be underdog against a No. 6 seed in NFL playoff gambling history.

The absence of starting quarterback Carson Wentz likely is a primary cause for the Eagles’ underdog status. Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14, and Nick Foles has led the offense for the last month.

Atlanta upset the Los Angeles Rams 26-13 on Saturday to set up its date with the Eagles. The Falcons reached the Super Bowl last season, so perhaps oddsmakers believe they are primed for another deep run in the NFL playoffs.

