Eagles’ Hype Video For Playoff Game Vs. Falcons Will Inspire Philly Fans

Here’s something that will help Philadelphia Eagles fans maintain peak excitement in the coming days.

Philadelphia will host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in a highly anticipated NFC Divisional Round playoff game. To mark the occasion, the Eagles’ media team released a stirring hype video Thursday on Twitter that undoubtedly will rev up their fans ahead of their first first playoff game in four years.

In a city with this much will, there must be a way.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/aAfrwhnF3b — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 11, 2018

Oddsmakers have made Philadelphia the first No. 1 seed to be underdog against a No. 6 seed in NFL playoff gambling history. Perhaps it’s because Nick Foles will start at quarterback due to Carson Wentz’s knee injury. Or maybe the fact the Eagles haven’t won a playoff game since 2009 was on oddsmakers’ minds.

Nevertheless, this video will keep Philly fans on edge as the big game approaches.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images